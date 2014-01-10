GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar down, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks inch up
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Update market action, change dateline, previous TOKYO)
Jan 10 Shire PLC : * Shire extends tender offer for ViroPharma * Extends offer until midnight, New York City time, on Thursday, January 23,
2014 * As of midnight on January 9, 2014, 78 percent of the outstanding common
shares of viropharm tendered * Source text
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Update market action, change dateline, previous TOKYO)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nordic Bioscience announce collaboration for fibrosis biomarker technology