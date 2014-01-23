BRIEF-Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharma to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Jan 23 Shire PLC : * Susan Kilsby to succeed matthew emmens as chairman of Shire * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* DIAMYD MEDICAL ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH GLOBAL CRO FOR THE DIAGNODE-2 TRIAL