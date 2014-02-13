BRIEF-ASML denies it has infringed any of Nikon’s patents
* Says it categorically denies the company has infringed any of Nikon’s patents, repsonding to Nikon suits Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
Feb 13 Shire PLC : * Chief financial officer Graham Hetherington to step down * Senior vice president and group financial controller, James Bowling, will be
appointed as interim Shire CFO * Source text
* Says its unit Applied BioCode Inc commenced the clinical trial for enteritis IVD Reagents 18-plex GI panel and automatic molecular diagnostic system BioCode MDx 3000