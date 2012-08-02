BRIEF-Immuron requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt as company evaluates a proposed capital transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Shire PLC : * Panmure raises Shire target price to 1900p from 1700p; rating hold
For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
* Requests trading halt as company evaluates a proposed capital transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman, john o'connor and non-executive director, ian phillips step down from novogen board