LONDON May 16 Drugmaker Shire said it
planned to submit for approval to the FDA, the U.S. drug
regulator, a treatment for the symptoms of dry eye disease in
the first quarter of next year, as part of its efforts to
diversify its portfolio.
The product - Lifitegrast - has had mixed results in
clinical trials so far. In April, the product met one goal for
patient-related symptoms of the dry eye condition but failed on
another.
"As we prepare for the FDA submission, we will also form an
Ophthalmics Business Unit that will focus on the
commercialization of our ophthalmic pipeline products," said
Shire's chief executive Flemming Ornskov.
Lifitegrast - a potential competitor for Allergan's
Restasis, which is expected to have sales of around $900 million
this year - is viewed as a key new product for Shire as it seeks
to diversify its product line-up.
Amid a wave of pharmaceuticals sector consolidation, Shire
has reportedly attracted the interest of Allergan.
