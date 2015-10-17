* U.S. regulator wants further lifitegrast clinical study
Oct 17 Shire Plc suffered a
setback for its most important pipeline medicine late on Friday,
adding to the group's problems as it pursues Baxalta Inc
to forge the leading global specialist in rare
diseases.
The Irish company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) had declined to approve its new eye drug lifitegrast and
had requested an additional clinical study.
The news comes just over a week before the FDA was supposed
to make a decision on the treatment for dry eye disease, which
analysts have penciled in as a potential $1 billion-a-year-plus
seller.
Shire said it received a so-called complete response letter
from the FDA. Such letters are sent out to let a drug developer
know a marketing application will not be approved in its present
form.
The setback is likely to hit shares in Irish-based Shire,
which have already lost more than a fifth of their value since
it announced an all-share offer to buy U.S. rival Baxalta in
early August, which was worth $30 billion at the time.
Shire's stock has been hit both by uncertainty over the
Baxalta bid and a wider rout in pharmaceutical stocks, triggered
by mounting investor concerns about political pressures on U.S.
drug prices.
Shire, as a major producer of treatments for rare diseases,
makes some of the most expensive drugs in the world.
There has recently been speculation that Shire might turn
its attention from Baxalta to a more manageable target like
Radius Health Inc, which has a market value of just
under $3 billion.
Shire said the FDA had requested more information related to
product quality, as well as data from a further clinical trial.
The company recently completed a Phase III study of
lifitegrast that is expected to be the basis of its response to
the FDA's letter. Initial results from this study are expected
before the end of 2015 and, and if positive, Shire said it would
submit them to the FDA during the first quarter of 2016.
"We will work quickly to address the FDA's requests related
to lifitegrast, as we are committed to delivering a new
prescription treatment option for the 29 million adults in the
U.S. living with the symptoms of this chronic and progressive
disease," Shire's research head Philip Vickers said in a
statement.
Chronic dry eye syndrome affects the eye's tear-producing
glands, causing patients to suffer from blurred vision and an
itching or a burning sensation in the eyes.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru;
Editing by Diane Craft and David Holmes)