Oct 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
notified Shire Plc it will not approve its eye
drug Lifitegrast, the company said on Friday, adding that the
U.S. health regulator recommended the company conduct additional
clinical studies.
Shire said it received a complete response letter, which the
FDA sends to let a drug developer know a marketing application
will not be approved in its present form.
Shire had submitted a marketing application for the drug in
treating patients with dry eye disease, the company said in a
statement.
A decision on the drug's approval was expected by October
25.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)