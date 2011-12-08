* ADHD drug in positive Phase II trial in depression

* Drug used in conjunction with antidepressents

LONDON Dec 8 Shire announced positive results from a trial of its amphetamine-based drug Vyvanse used alongside antidepressants to improve cognition in patients with major depressive disorder.

Vyvanse, which has the chemical name lisdexamfetamine dimesylate, is already approved as a treatment for hyperactivity in North America and Brazil.

In the phase II trial, Vyvanse was superior to a placebo in improving patients' self-reported scores in a measure of executive function, the company said on Thursday.

Jeffrey Jonas, Senior Vice President of R&D for Shire's Specialty Pharmaceuticals business, said the company would discuss with regulators how the results of the study could support its development programme.

Shares in Shire were 1.35 percent higher at 2,170 pence by 1249 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent higher FTSE 100 index .