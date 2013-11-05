LONDON Nov 5 Pharmaceutical group Shire PLC
said Vyvanse, its amphetamine-based drug prescribed to
U.S. students to control ADHD, had also been successful in
treating binge eating disorder (BED) in a trial.
Shares in the London-listed firm rose to a all-time high on
Tuesday after it said the drug was superior to a placebo in
reducing the number of binge-eating days per week in two
randomised late-stage trials.
It said it would submit an application to the U.S. drugs
regulator, the FDA, for the approval of the drug for binge
eating disorder after the results of the tests, which were
completed earlier than expected.
Shire's chief executive Flemming Ornskov, who joined the
company earlier this year, said he was extremely pleased with
the results.
"BED is a condition for which there is no currently approved
pharmacologic treatment and yet there is significant unmet
patient need, as was demonstrated with the faster than expected
enrollment of participants in our clinical trial program," he
said.
Shire said it would present the efficacy and safety data
from both studies at a major scientific meeting next year, and
it expected to file for FDA approval by the third quarter of
2014.
BED, which has been recognised as a psychiatric disorder in
the United States, affects 2.8 percent of U.S. adults in their
lifetimes, Shire said, and it is characterised by recurring
episodes of binge eating, feeling out of control while binging,
and feeling guilt and shame afterward.
Share in Shire hit a high of 2,892 pence in early trade on
Tuesday. They were up 1.7 percent at 2,868 pence at 0807 GMT,
topping the FTSE 100 index.