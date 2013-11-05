By Paul Sandle
LONDON Nov 5 Pharmaceutical group Shire PLC
said Vyvanse, its amphetamine-based drug prescribed to
U.S. students to control ADHD, had also been successful in
treating the newly-recognised binge eating disorder (BED) in a
trial.
Shares in the London-listed firm rose to an all-time high on
Tuesday after it said the drug was superior to a placebo in
reducing the number of binge-eating days per week in two
randomised late-stage trials.
It said it would submit an application to the U.S. drugs
regulator, the FDA, for the approval of the drug for BED after
the results of the tests, which were completed earlier than
expected.
Shire's chief executive Flemming Ornskov, who joined the
company earlier this year, said he was extremely pleased with
the results.
"BED is a condition for which there is no currently approved
pharmacologic treatment and yet there is significant unmet
patient need, as was demonstrated with the faster than expected
enrollment of participants in our clinical trial program," he
said.
Shire said it would present the efficacy and safety data
from both studies at a major scientific meeting next year, and
it expected to file for FDA approval by the third quarter of
2014.
BED, which was officially recognised as a psychiatric
disorder in the United States in May, affects 2.8 percent of
U.S. adults in their lifetimes, Shire said, and it is
characterised by recurring episodes of binge eating, feeling out
of control while bingeing, and feeling guilt and shame
afterwards.
Share in Shire hit a high of 2,892 pence in early trade on
Tuesday. They were up 1.5 percent at 2,863 pence at 0931 GMT.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said: "Success in BED studies
represent further positive news for Shire, on the back of recent
strong Q3 results, but the market opportunity in BED will likely
be hard to gauge for some time."
They said Shire would have to develop the market, pointing
to research that said half of the 3 million U.S. adults with the
disorder were undiagnosed, and only 7 percent were diagnosed and
treated.
Sales well in excess of $500 million a year could be
achievable in theory, they said, but they were projecting BED
specific sales of $220 million in 2017.
In contrast, the drug was predicted to achieve sales of $1.2
billion this year for ADHD, they added.