LONDON Jan 5 Pharmaceutical firm Shire said Britain's drugs regulator had agreed to review its hyperactivity medicine Venvanse, which if approved would be the first amphetamine-based treatment for the condition available in Europe.

Shire said on Thursday the Medicines Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MRHA) had agreed to act as the reference member state for the decentralised procedure, which will initially include eight countries.

Drugs approved under the procedure avoid a lengthy review by the European Medicines Agency.

Venvanse, a long-acting stimulant known as Vyvanse in North America, is used to treat ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) in children, adolescents and adults in the United States and Canada, and children in Brazil.

The company said its application was supported by a positive Phase 3 trial in Europe last year.