LONDON Jan 14 British drugmaker Shire
said on Tuesday it expects 2013 earnings growth to hit the upper
end of its forecasts, helped by the company's shift in strategy
and efforts to make its operations more efficient.
Shire, which makes drugs to treat hyperactivity and
expensive medicines for rare diseases, said it expects to
deliver annual profit growth - in its preferred measure of
non-GAAP earnings per American Depositary Share - at the upper
end of the mid-to-high teens guidance range that it gave in
October.
The update comes as the firm's chief executive speaks to
investors at a conference in San Francisco. Shire also said it
was confident of delivering profits for 2014 in line with its
November 2013 consensus forecast.
In October, the company upgraded its 2013 earnings forecast
for the second time to mid-to-high teens growth, from the double
digit growth it had predicted in July.
Analysts expect the company to report non-GAAP earnings per
American Depositary Share of $7.16 for 2013, according to a
company-compiled consensus of 20 brokers.
Shares in the company were trading up 1.9 percent at 2,967
pence at 1519 GMT.