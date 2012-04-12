LONDON, April 12 Pharmaceutical firm Shire
said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the assets of
Pervasis Therapeutics in a deal that brings a new technology
aimed at improving blood vessel repair for dialysis patients to
its regenerative medicine business.
Pervasis is developing acute vascular repair technogies for
patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), Shire said, and as
such it was a good fit with its Dermagraft treatment for
diabetic foot ulcers.
Diabetes is the leading cause of ESRD, accounting for about
40 percent of ESRD patients treated in the United States, it
said.
Shire said it would provide Pervasis with an upfront
payment, the value of which was not disclosed, and additional
funds dependent on the cell-based therapy, called Vascugel,
meeting clinical development targets.