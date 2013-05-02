LONDON May 2 British pharmaceutical firm Shire
beat expectations with a 10 percent rise in
first-quarter earnings on Thursday after a strong performance
from its drugs that treat hyperactivity.
In the first set of results with new chief executive
Flemming Ornskov at the helm, Shire posted non-GAAP earnings per
ADS of $1.63, beating analyst forecasts of $1.59.
Revenue of $1,162 million was down 1 percent, falling short
of the $1,221 million the market expected, as growth in product
sales was offset by lower royalties, particularly for
hyperactivity drug Adderall XR from Impax Laboratories Inc
.
As well as treatments for hyperactivity, London-listed Shire
focuses on niche rare disease areas.
The company said it was confident it would deliver earnings
growth in line with market expectations for the full year.