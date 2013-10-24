LONDON Oct 24 British drugmaker Shire
raised its full-year earnings growth forecast on Thursday after
lower-than-expected research and development costs helped it to
beat forecasts for the third quarter.
The company, which makes drugs to treat hyperactivity and
expensive medicines for rare disease, reported a 12 percent rise
in revenue to $1.24 billion and earnings measured in non-GAAP
EPS per ADS of $1.77, up 30 percent.
Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of
$1.2 billion and non-GAAP EPS per ADS of $1.63, according to a
company-compiled poll of 20 brokers.
It said it now expected to deliver mid-to-high teens growth
in Non GAAP earnings for 2013, up from double-digit growth it
predicted in July.
Shares in Shire, which have risen by a third since the start
of the year, hitting an all-time of 2,602 pence last month,
extended earlier gains to trade up 5 percent at 2,655 pence at
1112 GMT on Thursday.