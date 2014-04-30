LONDON, April 30 Drugmaker Shire said on Wednesday that its Lifitegrast treatment for adults with dry eye disease failed to meet one of two goals in a late-stage trial, the same result it saw in trial results in December.

The drug met one goal for patient-reported symptoms of dry eye compared with placebo, the company said, but did not meet the second target based on signs of corneal staining.

Lifitegrast - a potential competitor for Allergan's Restasis, which is expected to have sales of around $900 million this year - is viewed as a key new product for Shire as it seeks to diversify its product line-up.

