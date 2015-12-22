(Adds share reaction, background on the companies)
By Carl O'Donnell and Pamela Barbaglia
NEW YORK/LONDON Dec 22 Drug maker Shire Plc
has made a new acquisition offer for peer Baxalta
International Inc that is roughly in line with the
latter's valuation expectations, making a deal in the coming
weeks likely, people familiar with the matter said.
An agreement would successfully end Dublin-based Shire's
five-month pursuit of Bannockburn, Illinois-based Baxalta and
create one of the world's leading specialists in rare diseases.
Baxalta's board rejected an all-stock offer from Shire in
August, saying it had significantly undervalued the company.
While the exact terms of the deal could not be learned,
Shire has now added enough cash to its previous all-stock offer
for talks to advance, the people said. Baxalta would be valued
in excess of $30 billion in any deal, one of the people added.
Baxalta shares were up 4.4 percent at $39.74 in afternoon
trading in New York. American depository shares of Shire were
trading down 0.4 percent at $194.40.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Baxalta and Shire spokespeople
offered no comment.
The challenging deal talks with Baxalta came after Shire
pursued other deals in the rare diseases sector. Shire announced
on Nov. 2 it was buying Dyax, which manufactures treatments for
a rare genetic disease, for $5.9 billion.
A combination of Shire and Baxalta would add to the more
than $600 billion in healthcare merger deals this year, which
has been the busiest in the history of healthcare deal making.
Baxalta develops biotech treatments for rare blood
conditions, cancers and immune system disorders. It was spun off
was spun off from Baxter International Inc in July.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Pamela Barbaglia
in London; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)