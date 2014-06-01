June 1 London-listed drugmaker Shire Plc
has secured a $5 billion credit facility for a takeover offer
for New-Jersey-based NPS Pharmaceuticals, The Times of
London reported on Sunday.
The newspaper said Shire has lined the credit facility for
NPS, which is being advised by Goldman Sachs, from banks led by
Citigroup. (link.reuters.com/kuk79v)
Insiders told The Times that an initial approach to NPS by
Shire has been rebuffed. However, a former London hospital
doctor with ties to both companies is acting as a go-between,
the daily said.
The Times reported that Colin Broom, who is on the board of
NPS and the chief scientific officer of U.S. company ViroPharma
that was taken over by Shire last year, would be a key figure in
the takeover talks.
The Financial Times blog, Alphaville, was the first to
report on Shire considering a bid for NPS Pharma on Friday.
Shire could not be contacted for comment outside of normal
business hours.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)