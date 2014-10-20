(Removes extraneous word in paragraph 7)
LONDON Oct 20 British drugmaker Shire
will lose its interim chief financial officer early next year to
water supplier Severn Trent, the latest blow for Shire,
whose proposed $55-billion acquisition by U.S. rival AbbVie
was aborted last week.
Shire's James Bowling will leave the Dublin-based firm at
the end of the first quarter of 2015 and become chief financial
officer at Severn Trent to replace retiring CFO Mike McKeon.
His departure hints at the disruption caused by AbbVie's
on-off deal to acquire Shire, with the prospect of becoming part
of a Chicago-based group prompting some Shire executives to look
elsewhere for opportunities.
AbbVie's move for Shire, a leader in drugs to treat
attention deficit disorder and rare diseases, was announced in
July amid a spate of deals in the pharmaceutical sector largely
driven by tax savings.
But AbbVie's U-turn after the U.S. government proposed new
tax rules has now focused attention on Shire's future as an
independent company and its own potential for making
acquisitions, or else becoming a target once again.
Bowling took over in the CFO role at Shire on an interim
basis on March 1 when the finance director at the time, Graham
Hetherington, stepped down.
Shares in Shire were down 1 percent at 0737 GMT, while
Severn Trent shares were flat.
Severn Trent also said on Monday that it would cut three
director posts with effect from Jan. 23, leaving two executive
directors and six non-executive directors.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; additional reporting by Ben
Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton and Louise Heavens)