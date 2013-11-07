LONDON Nov 7 Pharmaceuticals company Shire
is cutting up to 180 British research and development
jobs as it scales back drug development programmes beyond its
focus on rare diseases.
The cutbacks will affect Shire's main British office in
Basingstoke, southern England, where it employs 520 people, a
Shire spokesman said on Thursday.
Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov is streamlining the
company's R&D pipeline around its most promising prospects in
rare diseases, where drugs can command prices in the hundreds of
dollars for a year's treatment.
The job losses are another blow to Britain's scientific base
after AstraZeneca, Britain's second-largest drugs
company, said earlier this year it would close its Alderley Park
labs in northwest England with the loss of 550 R&D jobs and the
transfer of a further 1,600 to Cambridge.