LONDON Oct 24 Pharmaceutical firm Shire
raised its guidance for full-year earnings on Friday,
underlining its strong prospects as a standalone company after
AbbVie Inc officially ditched its $55 billion purchase
of the group on Tuesday.
Dublin-based Shire, which produces drugs to treat
hyperactivity and rare diseases, posted a 60 percent jump in
third-quarter earnings per ADS to $2.93 on revenue up nearly a
third at $1.6 billion.
It said it now expected to deliver earnings growth in the
high 30 percent range for the full year, up from its
expectations in July of growth in the low-to-mid 30 percent
range.
AbbVie walked away from the deal after the U.S. Treasury
department tightened its rules to curtail companies doing deals
that would allow them to redomicile overseas to cut corporate
tax rates.
In its initial defence against a takeover, Shire had said it
planned to double sales to $10 billion by 2020, $7 billion of
which would come from its existing products and $3 billion from
its pipeline.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)