LONDON Feb 12 Shire, the drugs company
buying rare disease specialist NPS Pharma for $5.2
billion, posted a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings on
Thursday, and said it expected profit to grow in the mid-single
digits in 2015.
The Dublin-based company, which has strong franchises in
medicines for hyperactivity and rare genetic diseases, posted
earnings in its preferred measure of non-GAAP EPS per American
depository share of $2.63, slightly short of market
expectations, on forecast-beating revenue up 19 pct to $1.58
billion for the quarter.
Analysts were predicting revenue of $1.55 billion and EPS
per ADS of $2.68, according to a company-compiled consensus.
The group said it expected lower product sales growth - in
the low-to-mid single digits- this year after the loss of
exclusivity on one of its drugs.
Earnings growth would be in the mid-single digits in 2015,
it said.
