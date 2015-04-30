LONDON, April 30 Pharmaceutical company Shire
posted a better-than-expected 20 percent rise in
first-quarter earnings on Thursday, boosted by strong sales of
Vyvanse, its drug for hyperactivity that was also approved to
treat binge eating earlier this year.
Shire posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.84, beating a
market consensus of $2.60, on revenue up 11 percent to $1.49
billion.
The Dublin-based group, which also makes medicines for rare
diseases, said it was confident about its outlook, given in
February, of mid-single digits earnings growth for the year.
It also appointed Jeff Poulton as its chief financial
officer, a position he had filled on an interim basis since
December.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)