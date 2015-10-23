LONDON Oct 23 Pharmaceutical firm Shire said it was still pursuing its attempt to buy U.S. company Baxalta as it posted a 11 percent rise in third-quarter earnings on Friday.

Shire went public with its proposal to buy Baxalta, recently spun out of Baxter, in August, after it failed to generate much excitement among Baxalta's board for its plan to forge a global specialist in rare diseases.

Since then, a 24 percent drop in Shire's share price has made its all-share proposal much less appealing to Baxalta's shareholders.

"We continue to believe the proposed acquisition of Baxalta represents a highly strategic combination, delivering an expected $20 billion in sales by 2020 and a world-leading rare diseases portfolio," Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said.

Shire posted third-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion, up 4 percent. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, its preferred measure, grew 11 percent to $3.24. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)