LONDON Feb 11 Shire, the London-listed
drugmaker buying Baxalta International for $32 billion, reported
a better-than-expected 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter
earnings on Thursday, helped by strong sales of its ADHD
treatment Vyvanse.
The London-listed company clinched its biggest acquisition
to date in January, with a cash and shares deal to buy the
specialist in rare blood conditions, cancers and immune system
disorders.
It reported non-GAAP earnings per share for the fourth
quarter of $2.97 on revenue up 9 percent to $1.72 billion, both
beating analysts' consensus of $2.87 and $1.70 billion,
respectively.
It said that excluding the contribution from Baxalta, it
expected to generate double digit top line growth and a 7 to 10
percent increase in earnings in 2016.
