LONDON Nov 1 Drugmaker Shire met market expectations by reporting third-quarter earnings per share of $3.17, down 2 percent on a year ago due to extra shares issued when it bought haemophilia specialist Baxalta earlier this year.

The London-listed group, which makes drugs to treat hyperactivity and rare diseases, reiterated its guidance for full-year non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS to rise to $12.70-$13.10, which at the midpoint represents growth of just above 10 percent.

Analysts were expecting the company to report third-quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of $3.17, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus.

Revenue more than doubled after the Baxalta deal, coming in 109 percent higher at $3.45 billion, it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)