LONDON Feb 16 Pharmaceuticals group Shire reported a 12 percent rise in full-year earnings after what it said was a transformational year marked by its largest acquisition to date, adding that it is extremely optimistic on long-term growth prospects.

The London-listed company posted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $13.10 on Thursday, right at the top of its guidance, on revenue up 78 percent to $11.4 billion. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)