* Q4 revenue $1,142 million (consensus $1,127 mln
* Q4 non-GAAP EPS-ads $1.51 (consensus $1.38
* Expect 2012 to be a year of good earnings growth
LONDON, Feb 9 Pharmaceutical company Shire
posted a 47 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings and
forecast continued growth in 2012, reflecting demand from U.S.
students for hyperactivity drugs and increased production of
expensive medicines for rare diseases.
The company, whose growth leaves larger rivals standing,
posted non-GAAP earnings per American depository share of $1.51,
on revenue up 23 percent to $1,142 million, soundly beating
forecasts.
Prescriptions for ADHD drugs in the United States rose
around 11 percent in the fourth quarter -- the fastest rate in
2011, according to Credit Suisse analysts.
Shire said on Thursday its Vyvanse and Intuniv ADHD
(attention deficit hyperactivity) drugs were growing faster than
the market.
It wants to extend its Vyvanse franchise to Europe this
year.
Shire has captured market share in biological drugs for the
rare Gaucher's and Fabry's diseases as rival Genzyme struggled
to recover from contamination at one of its plants in 2009.
Genzyme, now owned by Sanofi, last month won
approval to produce Fabry medicine Fabrazyme at a new plant, and
it aims to start restoring supplies in Europe and the United
States in the first quarter.
But Shire is also increasing its manufacturing capacity, and
its new Lexington, MA facility is being validated by regulators,
which will allow it ramp up production of its Gaucher's medicine
VPRIV.
It has also submitted Replagal, its competing Fabry's
medicine, for approved in the United States, which would allow
it to start charging patients receiving free supplies.
The group, which aspires to grow its top line at the
mid-teens rate between 2010 and 2015, said it was still
forecasting good revnue growth in 2012, coupled with good
earnings growth.
Analysts expected the company to report non-GAAP earnings
per American depository share of $1.38 and revenue of $1,127
million, according to a company-supplied consensus of 25
brokers.