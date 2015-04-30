* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.84 vs f'cast $2.60
* Revenue up 11 percent to $1.49 billion
* Vyvanse sales up 17 percent to $417 million
* Shares up 2.8 percent
(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 30 The launch of the first drug to
treat binge eating disorder helped Shire post a
better-than-expected 20 percent rise in first-quarter earnings
on Thursday.
Shire received approval to use Vyvanse, an amphetamine
widely prescribed to treat hyperactivity, for an eating disorder
only officially recognised in the United States two years ago.
Sales of Vyvanse increased by 17 percent to $417 million,
Shire said on Thursday.
Chief Executive Flemming Ornskov said data did not
differentiate between Vyvanse used for ADHD and for Binge Eating
Disorder (BED), but overall prescriptions for adults in the five
to six weeks since it went on the market were up about 3
percent.
"We look at the prescription trends and take that as a great
indicator for the unmet need for this condition," he said.
The decision to approve use of Vyvanse in BED shows a
growing willingness by drug regulators to consider novel ways to
fight eating problems.
Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk also launched
its injectable Saxenda obesity drug in the United States,
following the recent introduction of other new weight-loss
pills.
Shire said a good performance by Cinryze, a treatment for
hereditary angioedema, also contributed to the 20 percent jump
in post non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.84, beating a market
consensus of $2.60.
"We are firing on all cylinders," Ornskov said. "We are very
satisfied with the progress we've made."
Shares in Shire, which reached an all-time high of 5,755
pence earlier this month, were trading up 2.8 percent at 5,440p
by 1210 GMT.
Analyst Mick Cooper at Edison Investment Research said the
strong first-quarter performance underlined Shire was well on
track to deliver mid-single digit earnings growth for the full
year, despite the currency uncertainties.
Ornskov said he was excited about U.S. regulators assigning
priority review designation to lifitegrast, a new drug that
analysts say could be a breakthrough in the treatment of dry eye
disease.
"The designation is normally given if a compound potentially
would bring significant progress either in terms of safety or
efficacy, so we take that as a positive sign," he said, adding
that the FDA would give a verdict on the data in October.
The Dublin-based group, which posted an 11 percent rise in
revenue to $1.49 billion, also appointed Jeff Poulton as chief
financial officer, a position he had filled on an interim basis
since December.
