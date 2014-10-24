(Adds shares)

LONDON Oct 24 Pharmaceutical firm Shire raised its guidance for full-year earnings on Friday, underlining its strong prospects as a standalone company after AbbVie Inc officially ditched its $55 billion purchase of the group on Tuesday.

Shire's shares, which had fallen back to the levels they were trading at in June before AbbVie's interest was made public, were up 2.5 percent, making them the highest riser on the FTSE 100 Index.

Dublin-based Shire, which produces drugs to treat hyperactivity and rare diseases, posted a 60 percent jump in third-quarter earnings per ADS to $2.93 on revenue up nearly a third at $1.6 billion.

It said it now expected to deliver earnings growth in the high 30 percent range for the full year, up from its expectations in July of growth in the low-to-mid 30 percent range.

AbbVie walked away from the deal after the U.S. Treasury department tightened its rules to curtail companies doing deals that would allow them to redomicile overseas to cut corporate tax rates.

In its initial defence against a takeover, Shire had said it planned to double sales to $10 billion by 2020, $7 billion of which would come from its existing products and $3 billion from its pipeline.

The group, which has been created through a series of deals, has $9 billion of firepower to make acquisitions, analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in June.

That sum will be boosted by a break fee of $1.635 billion payable by AbbVie to Shire. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)