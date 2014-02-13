BRIEF-ASML denies it has infringed any of Nikon’s patents
* Says it categorically denies the company has infringed any of Nikon’s patents, repsonding to Nikon suits Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
Feb 13 Shire PLC CEO told reporters: * CEO says moving very fast on viropharma integration, programs looked at so
far in "very good health" * CEO says will devote even more resources to developing vyvanse for binge
eating * CEO says "back to school" campaign for adhd drug vyvanse was a success but
not a "resounding success" *
* Says its unit Applied BioCode Inc commenced the clinical trial for enteritis IVD Reagents 18-plex GI panel and automatic molecular diagnostic system BioCode MDx 3000