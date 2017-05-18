May 18 Shire Plc said on Thursday its drug for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling, was successful in a late-stage study.

The drug, lanadelumab, is being developed to prevent angioedema attacks. It was tested against a placebo over 26 weeks in patients 12 years of age or older with the rare genetic disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)