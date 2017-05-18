UPDATE 1-UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
May 18 Shire Plc said on Thursday its drug for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling, was successful in a late-stage study.
The drug, lanadelumab, is being developed to prevent angioedema attacks. It was tested against a placebo over 26 weeks in patients 12 years of age or older with the rare genetic disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct