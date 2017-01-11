BRIEF-Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes
* Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes and consent solicitation from certain note holders
WASHINGTON Jan 11 Shire PLC subsidiaries will pay $350 million to settle U.S. federal and state False Claims Act allegations related to unlawful methods to push "Dermagraft," a treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The settlement resolves allegations that Dermagraft salespersons unlawfully induced clinics and physicians with lavish dinners, drinks, entertainment and travel; medical equipment and supplies; unwarranted payments for purported speaking engagements and bogus case studies; and cash, credits and rebates, to induce the use of Dermagraft," it said. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.