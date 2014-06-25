LONDON, June 25 Shire, which is seeking
to defend itself after receiving a $46 billion approach from
U.S. group AbbVie, said on Wednesday a U.S. court had
endorsed its patents on top-selling hyperactivity drug Vyvanse.
The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey
granted Shire's summary judgment motion in a lawsuit involving
five generic drug producers, holding that patent claims
protecting its medicine were both infringed and valid.
The decision means generics companies Actavis,
Amneal, Mylan, Roxane and Novartis's Sandoz
unit cannot launch until Shire's patent cover ends in 2023,
unless they win the case at appeal, the London-listed company
said.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)