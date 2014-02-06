Feb 6 Shire Plc's Vyvanse, a top-selling
medicine for hyperactivity, failed in two late-stage clinical
trials to successfully treat adults with major depressive
disorders, the pharmaceutical group said late on Thursday.
The amphetamine-based drug, prescribed to U.S. students to
control ADHD, did not perform sufficiently better than a placebo
as an add-on therapy for adults who had inadequately responded
to two common types of anti-depressants, the company said.
London-listed Shire said based on the results of the two
clinical trials, it would no longer pursue the clinical
development program for major depressive disorders.
"While this news in major depressive disorder is
disappointing for patients and Shire, we will later in the year
be filing with the FDA for a new indication for Vyvanse in Binge
Eating Disorder in adults, and Vyvanse is an effective and
leading treatment for ADHD," Shire Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Ornskov said in a statement.
The company had said in November that the drug was predicted
to achieve sales of $1.2 billion this year for ADHD.