Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
July 23 Shire Enters Strategic Licensing And Collaboration Agreement With Armagen
* Under terms of agreement, shire will obtain worldwide commercialization rights for agt-182 in exchange for payments of approximately $225 million to armagen
* Armagen will be responsible for conducting and completing phase i/ii study which it expects to initiate before end of 2014,
* Deal requires an initial upfront payment of $15 million in cash and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper hovered close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter following a wobble in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5601.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, paring 2.1 percent losses from the previous session, when prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Fut