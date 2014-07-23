July 23 Shire Enters Strategic Licensing And Collaboration Agreement With Armagen

* Under terms of agreement, shire will obtain worldwide commercialization rights for agt-182 in exchange for payments of approximately $225 million to armagen

* Armagen will be responsible for conducting and completing phase i/ii study which it expects to initiate before end of 2014,

* Deal requires an initial upfront payment of $15 million in cash and equity