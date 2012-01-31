UPDATE 1-Mitie forecasts recovery after ditching final dividend
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)
LONDON Jan 31 Oscar-winning actress Shirley MacLaine will join the cast of hit British television series "Downton Abbey", broadcaster ITV announced.
The 77-year-old, who has appeared in more than 60 films and won a best actress Academy Award for the 1983 movie "Terms of Endearment", will play a new character called Martha Levinson, Lady Grantham's mother.
Producers said the character of Levinson would provide a "wonderful combatant" for the formidable Dowager Countess played by two-time Oscar winner Maggie Smith.
Laura Mackie, director of drama at ITV, said MacLaine's casting underlined the show's success both in Britain and the United States.
Filming of the third series begins in February.
Downton Abbey, written by Oscar-winning scriptwriter Julian Fellowes, follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants at an impressive country estate in the early 1900s.
The show has been a ratings hit for ITV, regularly commanding a British audience of more than 11 million.
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)
JAKARTA, June 12 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 15.2 percent in May from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday. These sales are also the highest growth rate since August 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. Sales stood at 531,496 motorbikes in May, up from 461,506 sold in the year-ago period. It was also higher than the 388,045 bikes sold in April. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales ar