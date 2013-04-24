(Adds background, details)
TOKYO, April 24 Shiseido Co Ltd said on
Wednesday it would write down its $1.9 billion acquisition of
U.S. cosmetics firm Bare Escentuals due to disappointing sales,
pushing the Japanese cosmetics giant to its first net loss in
eight years.
Initially touted as a deal that would expand Shiseido's
overseas reach, the Bare Escentuals deal may now be viewed as a
cautionary tale for the growing number of Japanese companies
seeking acquisitions to grow outside their mature home market.
Japanese companies have spent more than $300 billion on
foreign assets since 2008, a historic boom in dealmaking that
was sparked in part by the strengthening of the yen in the wake
of the global financial crisis.
Shiseido, which purchased Bare Escentuals as part of that
acquisition wave in 2010, said it would book a 28.6 billion yen
($287.84 million) impairment loss on the San Francisco-based
company's intangible assets, or goodwill.
As a result, Shiseido said it would post a net loss of 14.7
billion yen for the business year ended in March, spilling red
ink for the first time since 2005. It had previously forecast an
annual profit of 10.5 billion yen.
Shiseido had touted the deal as a gateway into the
fast-growing natural-ingredient cosmetics market as well as a
way to beef up its retail presence in the United States where
Bare Escentuals generates most of its sales.
In a press release on Wednesday Shiseido said it has made a
concerted effort to make operations more efficient and invested
to boost its brand profile in the U.S., but sales growth had
fallen short of expectations.
"Bare Escentuals has taken longer than initially envisioned
to grow its retail business. The gap between its sales budget
and sales performance has been widening during recent months,"
the company said in the release.
The write-down comes on the heels of the abrupt resignation
of Shiseido's president last month following a two-year stint
during which earnings weakened and its market share declined in
Asian markets amid tough price competition.
Hisayuki Suekawa stepped down due to health reasons, the
company said. He was succeeded by Chairman Shinzo Maeda.
Shiseido's stock has risen 24 percent since the management
shuffle was announced on March 11, double the gain in the
benchmark Nikkei average over the same period. Prior to
Wednesday's announcement, Shiseido closed the day up 5.6 percent
at 1,580 yen.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)