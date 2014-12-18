TOKYO Dec 18 Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido
Co Ltd aims to double China sales as part of a new
business plan, investing in operations and e-commerce in the
world's second-biggest economy as it seeks to make up ground
lost to international rivals.
Shiseido has set itself a target of boosting overall sales
by at least a third to 1 trillion yen ($8.4 billion) by 2020. Of
that, Chief Executive Masahiko Uotani said, China sales are
expected to climb to around 200 billion yen, roughly twice the
last fiscal year's amount.
"China store sales are expected to rise between 5-10 percent
but it's in e-commerce, that we see an extraordinary
opportunity," Masahiko Uotani, who has previously headed Coca
Cola Co's Japan operations, told Reuters in an interview.
A marketing expert who took charge in April, Uotani is the first
Shiseido president to come from outside the company's ranks.
In its renewed focus on China, Shiseido is seeking to catch
up with nimbler South Korean cosmetic rivals. Helped by keen
pricing and the growing popularity of South Korean TV shows and
pop music, firms like Amorepacific Corp have won
over mainland Chinese consumers.
"Until March of this (fiscal) year, we're undertaking our
biggest survey of what best to do (in China) to date. Once that
is done, we'll be clear on what brands we'll be selling to which
customers and through which channels, and we'll be able to move
forward with developing products for 2016," Uotani said.
Uotani said Shiseido plans to make its e-commerce business
an independent operation, mindful that many Chinese consumers
prefer the convenience, and often lower prices, offered by
online shopping.
Key to success will be investing more in local personnel,
according to Uotani. The company has hired 10 local executives
since July, mostly with e-commerce or marketing expertise, and
no longer requires that its Chinese executives have Japanese
ability.
Shiseido also plans to develop more products inside China as
it reduces old China inventory and builds up its ranks of beauty
consultants in the country, he said.
Shiseido's shares have lost 4 percent since it unveiled broad
details of its new business plan on Wednesday. Its shares are
largely flat for the year to date, giving up gains of as much as
14 percent earlier in the year that had been made on hopes for
restructuring under Uotani.
