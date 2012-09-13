HONG KONG, Sept 13 Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai
Properties, the world's second-largest real estate developer,
posted earnings that narrowly exceeded exceptions on Thursday as
the company built on last year's impressive performance thanks
to strong property prices and low interest rates.
The company, whose billionaire co-chairmen are facing
charges in an alleged bribery case, posted an underlying profit
of HK$21.7 billion for the company's 2012 fiscal year, which
ended in June, compared with HK$21.5 billion last year.
Analysts had expected underlying income of HK$21.0 billion
for the 2012 year, according to StarMine, based on the mean
estimate of 19 analysts polled by Reuters.
Since the results are based on sales locked in last year,
the company's performance has yet to see any effect from the
high-profile scandal involving brothers Thomas and Raymond Kwok.
The company's co-chairmen, who deny any wrong-doing, are due
in court next month to face charges that they paid a senior
government official to favour their interests.
