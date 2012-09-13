By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, Sept 13 Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai
Properties, the world's second-largest real estate developer,
posted earnings that narrowly beat expectations on Thursday,
building on last year's impressive performance thanks to strong
property prices and low interest rates.
The company, whose billionaire co-chairmen are facing
charges in an alleged bribery case, reported a record underlying
profit of HK$21.7 billion for the company's 2012 fiscal year
that ended in June, compared with HK$21.5 billion last year.
Analysts had expected underlying income of HK$21.0 billion
for the 2012 year, according to StarMine, based on the mean
estimate of 19 analysts polled by Reuters.
Since the results are based on sales locked in last year,
the company's performance has yet to see any effect from the
high-profile scandal involving brothers Thomas and Raymond Kwok.
The company's co-chairmen, who deny any wrong-doing, are due
in court next month to face charges that they paid a senior
government official to favour their interests.
The Kwoks deny any wrongdoing, and Rafael Hui, a former Hong
Kong chief secretary who has also been charged over the case,
has not commented since his arrest.
Once the darling of the investment community and considered
one of Hong Kong's best-run companies, Sun Hung Kai's shares
have underperformed peers since the arrests. The stock is down
7.9 percent in the last six months, compared with a 3.3 percent
gain in the Hang Seng Properties Index. It rose 0.75
percent on Thursday.
EXCEPTIONAL PROFITS
The results marked the firm's second successive record
performance in terms of annual underlying profit, considered by
investors a more meaningful figure than net profit since the net
figures include valuation gains that depend on the property
market rather than the performance of the company.
Alfred Lau, property analyst at Bocom International, noted
rental income, the company's earnings base, had come in at
HK$11.1 billion, ahead of his HK$10.7 billion estimate.
"The rental growth momentum is still accelerating," he said.
"This will mean better grounds for them to maintain this record
profit going forward."
Sun Hung Kai, which developed Hong Kong's two tallest
buildings, the International Finance Centre and the
International Commerce Centre on either side of Victoria
Harbour, is celebrating the 40th year of its listing. However,
it did not declare a special dividend to honour the occasion,
something it did 10 years ago and which it had been expected by
analysts to repeat.
The Kwoks are continuing at the helm of the company while
they fight the charges against them and Sun Hung Kai contends
that it is "business as usual". It has continued to release new
properties, and in July agreed to pay HK$6.9 billion ($889.8
million) for a huge waterfront plot in Hong Kong, a price far
less than the market had expected.
Market watchers say the effect of the case has been priced
into the stock.
More than half of the company's public float is now held by
people who knew about the court case when they bought the
shares, according to Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Jonas Kan.
The fourth quarter could prove an inflection point for the
shares, he added, particularly if the court hearing does not
produce a negative surprise.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Alex Richardson)