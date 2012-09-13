(Updates with chairman's forecast, earnings detail, analyst
comments)
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, Sept 13 Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai
Properties, the world's second-largest real estate
developer, posted earnings that narrowly beat expectations on
Thursday as strong rental growth drove the company to record
operational profits.
The company, whose billionaire co-chairmen are fighting
bribery charges, reported its best ever underlying profit of
HK$21.7 billion for the 2012 fiscal year that ended in June,
compared with HK$21.5 billion last year.
Analysts had expected underlying income of HK$21.0 billion
for the 2012 year, according to StarMine, based on the mean
estimate of 19 analysts polled by Reuters.
Since the results are based on sales locked in last year,
the company's performance has yet to see any impact from the
high-profile scandal involving brothers Thomas and Raymond Kwok.
The company's co-chairmen are due in court next month to
face charges that they paid a senior government official to
favour their interests The Kwoks deny any wrongdoing and have
continued to run the company since their arrest in March.
"The incident will not affect the company," Thomas Kwok said
at a news conference to discuss the results, stressing the depth
of the company's management. "This team do not think what has
happened will affect the company."
Once the darling of the investment community and considered
one of Hong Kong's best-run companies, Sun Hung Kai's shares
have underperformed peers since the arrests. The stock is down
7.9 percent in the last six months, compared with a 3.3 percent
gain in the Hang Seng Properties Index. It rose 0.75
percent on Thursday.
"Part of the performance of the other companies has been
people selling Sun Hung Kai Properties and buying everything
else," said Tim Gibson, head of property equities in Asia for
Henderson Global Investors, a fund manager that runs $800
million in Asian real estate stocks.
The results marked the firm's second successive record
performance in terms of annual underlying profit, considered by
investors to be a more meaningful figure than net profit since
the net figures include valuation gains that depend on the
property market rather than the performance of the company.
Alfred Lau, property analyst at Bocom International, noted
rental income, the company's earnings base, had come in at
HK$11.1 billion, ahead of his HK$10.7 billion estimate.
"The rental growth momentum is still accelerating," he said.
"This will mean better grounds for them to maintain this record
profit going forward."
NO SPECIAL DIVIDEND
Sun Hung Kai, which developed Hong Kong's two tallest
buildings, the International Finance Centre and the
International Commerce Centre on either side of Victoria
Harbour, is celebrating the 40th year of its listing.
However, it did not declare a special dividend to honour the
occasion, something it did 10 years ago and which analysts had
been expecting it to repeat.
Sun Hung Kai says that it is "business as usual" despite the
court case hanging over the Kwoks. It has continued to release
new properties, and in July agreed to pay HK$6.9 billion ($889.8
million) for a huge waterfront plot in Hong Kong, a price far
less than the market had expected.
"We will continue to sell flats and continue to invest in
Hong Kong, and we will not slow down investment in China,"
Thomas Kwok said. The mainland Chinese property market has
slowed after more than two years of restrictions on property
purchases, but analysts say that presents an opportunity for
cash-rich Hong Kong home builders to buy land, projects and
stakes in Chinese developers that are running short of money.
Nicole Wong, regional head of property research at the
brokerage CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets, said in a note to clients
that the results were "very stable", with a 42 percent gain in
rental revenue from mainland China lifting overall growth. The
company's Hong Kong portfolio only saw 12.5 percent growth.
With office rents slacking due to financial sector worries,
it is possible that the current weak leasing environment will
feed through to earnings in later reporting periods.
The company has been slower than its peers to expand across
the border into the mainland, but Kwok said the main hindrance
for the company's expansion was the lack of sufficient manpower
rather than a lack of capital.
Market watchers say the impact of Hong Kong's biggest
corruption case since its anti-graft agency was formed 40 years
ago has been priced into the stock.
More than half of the company's public float is now held by
people who knew about the court case when they bought the
shares, according to Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Jonas Kan.
Hong Kong developers have come under fire in a city that,
according to real-estate brokerage Savills, has the highest home
prices in the world, an issue that contributed to a strong voter
turnout at elections last Sunday. Kwok said he supports the
initiatives of new leader Leung Chun-ying to build more
public-rental and subsidised housing.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Alex Richardson)