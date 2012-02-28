HONG KONG Feb 28 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Asia's largest property developer by market value, on Tuesday reported an underlying profit of HK$11.8 billion ($1.52 billion) for the fiscal first half ended Dec. 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

A Reuters poll of six analysts had forecast an operating profit of HK$11.51 billion for the half year. The result compares with a year-earlier underlying net profit of HK$10.4 billion.

The company reported a dividend of HK$0.95 per share for the period.

Including gains on investment properties, net profit hit HK$21.1 billion, or HK$8.22 per share.

Shares in the industry bellwether rose 2.56 percent on Tuesday ahead of the results, which came after the close of trade in Hong Kong, outstripping the 1.65 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng index.

The company's shares have risen 28 percent in the last three months, as investors moved money out of yield plays and into the riskier end of the property spectrum, home developers, betting on policy easing in Hong Kong and China. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)