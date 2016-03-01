(Corrects story filed on Feb 26 to say percentage drop in 4th
paragraph relates to sales target, not property prices. Company
clarified English translation)
* H1 underlying profit HK$9.3 bln vs HK$8.46 bln last year
* HK contracted H1 sales HK$11.3 bln vs HK$32 bln FY f/cast
* Says contracted sales could be 10 pct less than forecast
* Targeting HK$5 bln in contracted sales in mainland China
By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, Feb 26 Hong Kong's largest developer
reported an almost 10 percent rise in first-half underlying
profit on Friday but warned it could miss its contracted sales
target as the city's property sector remains under pressure in a
slowing economy.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, which has long
benefited from its diverse portfolio of flats and office space
in some of Hong Kong's best locations, said it may slow down the
launch of its projects and sell them off in stages but it would
not cut prices on its luxury flats.
"The market has softened a little bit because of external
factors," Deputy Managing Director Victor Lui told reporters.
"Overall there will only be a small adjustment to our sales
target, not more than 10 percent."
Lui said later that the sales target could fall by 10-15
percent, "depending on circumstances", while he expects property
prices to be stable this year.
Analysts are predicting property prices to fall 10-15
percent this year.
Two other Hong Kong developers recently reported sharp drops
in earnings and difficulty selling flats. On Thursday, Hong
Kong's Development Secretary said the government was prepared to
sell into a falling market and did not have a policy requiring
it to obtain the high land premiums of recent years.
The property sector accounts for nearly a fifth of Hong
Kong's economy, which is expected to grow 1-2 percent this year,
its slowest in four years.
The mainland Chinese economy - to which Hong Kong is
increasingly linked - is experiencing its slowest growth in two
and a half decades.
Sun Hung Kai reported an underlying profit of HK$9.3 billion
in the six months ended Dec. 31, above the HK$8.46 billion in
the same period last year.
It reported contracted sales of HK$14.4 billion in the first
half of its fiscal 2015-2016 year, $11.3 billion from Hong Kong.
On Friday, executives said full-year contracted sales in
Hong Kong could be as much as 10 percent less than the HK$32
billion they forecast in September.
The company also said it was expecting HK$5 billion of
contracted sales in mainland China this year.
PRICE CUTS, REBATES AND EASIER MORTGAGES
Other Hong Kong developers are struggling more.
Hang Lung Properties Ltd, which reported earnings
last month, saw its full-year profit plunge almost 57 percent
and its chairman said he did not see a bottom to China's
economic weakness.
New World Development Co Ltd reported this week
its half-yearly profit fell 43.6 percent.
Property agents say developers are offering incentives
ranging from price cuts and cash rebates to easier mortgage
terms. They say some are also asking the government to withdraw
its cooling measures.
Ratings agency S&P said this month Hong Kong developers
could withstand a 30 percent drop in prices with no impact to
their credit ratings, and Sun Hung Kai was among the
best-positioned.
Sun Hung Kai shares closed up 2.8 percent compared with a
2.6 percent rise in the Hang Seng property sub-index.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Additional reporting by Teenie Ho
and Stella Tsang; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Mark Potter)