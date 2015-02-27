HONG KONG Feb 27 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
, Asia's most valuable developer, posted a 20.5 percent
drop in underlying profit for its fiscal first half as a price
war to attract buyers after government tightening measures
squeezed margins.
Underlying profit for the period ending December 2014 was
HK$8.46 billion ($1.09 billion), down from HK$10.64 billion a
year earlier, the developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong
stock exchange on Friday.
A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast an underlying
profit of HK$9.34 billion for the period.
Sun Hung Kai, whose billionaire former co-chairman was
sentenced in December to five years in jail in a bribery case,
recorded more than HK$24 billion in contract sales for the first
half of 2015 in Hong Kong, equivalent to 98 percent of its
annual sales target of HK$25 billion, according to BNP Paribas.
Official data showed the number of properties sold in Hong
Kong rose 15.6 percent in 2014 from a year earlier, as steep
discounts offered by developers attracted strong demand from
first-time buyers in one of the world's most expensive property
markets.
($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)