HONG KONG Feb 27 Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd , Asia's most valuable developer, posted a 20.5 percent drop in underlying profit for its fiscal first half as a price war to attract buyers after government tightening measures squeezed margins.

Underlying profit for the period ending December 2014 was HK$8.46 billion ($1.09 billion), down from HK$10.64 billion a year earlier, the developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast an underlying profit of HK$9.34 billion for the period.

Sun Hung Kai, whose billionaire former co-chairman was sentenced in December to five years in jail in a bribery case, recorded more than HK$24 billion in contract sales for the first half of 2015 in Hong Kong, equivalent to 98 percent of its annual sales target of HK$25 billion, according to BNP Paribas.

Official data showed the number of properties sold in Hong Kong rose 15.6 percent in 2014 from a year earlier, as steep discounts offered by developers attracted strong demand from first-time buyers in one of the world's most expensive property markets. ($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)