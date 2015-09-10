HONG KONG, Sept 10 Sun Hung Kai Properties , Hong Kong's largest developer, said on Thursday it is confident it can achieve its Hong Kong property sales target of around HK$32 billion ($4.13 billion) for fiscal 2015-2016, in line with transactions a year earlier.

Chairman Raymond Kwok was speaking after the company posted full-year profits in line with estimates as strong home sales offset fewer project launches and asset disposals. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)