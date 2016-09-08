HONG KONG, Sept 8 Hong Kong's largest developer Sun Hung Kai Properties said on Thursday contracted sales hit a record high for the fiscal year ended June, with a top company executive saying the trend is expected to continue in the current fiscal year.

The property developer said contracted sales hit a record HK$40.7 billion ($5.25 billion), while underlying net profit rose 22 percent to HK$24.17 billion.

The company's contracted sales would reach the same level in the upcoming year, Deputy Managing Director Victor Lui told reporters at a press conference.

The company also said the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme should strengthen the city's long-term prospects, while healthy labour market conditions and an improved residential market should underpin the city's economy despite "sluggish" external demand.

The directors have recommended payment of a final dividend of HK$2.8 per share for the year ending June 30, 2016.

($1 = 7.7560 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Joy Leung and Venus Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)