HONG KONG, Sept 8 Hong Kong's largest developer
Sun Hung Kai Properties said on Thursday contracted
sales hit a record high for the fiscal year ended June, with a
top company executive saying the trend is expected to continue
in the current fiscal year.
The property developer said contracted sales hit a record
HK$40.7 billion ($5.25 billion), while underlying net profit
rose 22 percent to HK$24.17 billion.
The company's contracted sales would reach the same level in
the upcoming year, Deputy Managing Director Victor Lui told
reporters at a press conference.
The company also said the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
scheme should strengthen the city's long-term prospects, while
healthy labour market conditions and an improved residential
market should underpin the city's economy despite "sluggish"
external demand.
The directors have recommended payment of a final dividend
of HK$2.8 per share for the year ending June 30, 2016.
($1 = 7.7560 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Joy Leung and Venus Wu; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)