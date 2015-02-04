BRIEF-Shanghai Kehua Bioengineering sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to up 10 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 110.5 million yuan to 151.9 million yuan
Feb 4 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* Subsidiary wins 8-year contract valued at 16 million euros ($18 million) to 20 million euros with health insurance company Barmer GEK in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8717 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
