Feb 15 Shmaltz Brewing Co said on Wednesday it
has settled a lawsuit in which California's Sutter Home Winery
Inc accused it of infringing its "Menage a Trois" trademark by
selling 12-packs of beer carrying the "MANNAge a Trois" name.
Shmaltz, whose beers include the He'Brew line, said "the
parties have amicably resolved the dispute to their mutual
satisfaction."
Terms were not disclosed. Neither Shmaltz nor lawyers for
Sutter Home were immediately available for additional comment.
In its Nov. 28 complaint in San Francisco federal court,
Sutter Home had called MANNAge a Trois "confusingly similar" to
Menage a Trois, which it said it began using in 1997 and
trademarked in 2006.
Shmaltz used MANNAge a Trois for the sale of its Hop Manna,
Hop Mania and Hop Momma India pale ales.. Sutter
Home is perhaps best known for its white zinfandel.
The Brewers Association trade group said there were more
than 4,900 U.S. craft breweries as of Nov. 30, 2016, twice the
number four years earlier. This proliferation has resulted in
many lawsuits over beer names.
