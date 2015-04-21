BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 21 Shoe Zone Plc
* Revenues and profit for H1 will be behind prior year and full year results are expected to be below market expectations
* Dividend being adjusted accordingly
* Warm weather conditions had a material impact on autumn/winter trading which slowed revenues in the first half Further company coverage: (Editing By Neil Maidment)
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance